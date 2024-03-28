What is open and closed on Good Friday? Here is what you need to know in NJ

This upcoming weekend is Easter weekend which means that this coming Friday is Good Friday.

Observed by Catholics and Christians around the world, Good Friday commemorates the day that Jesus was crucified. It also marks the end of the 40-day period called Lent. Good Friday is observed each year on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

Good Friday is not a federally observed holiday which means that many people will be scheduled to work, and most places will be open for business.

Here is what you need to know about what will be closed and what will be open on Good Friday in New Jersey.

Does New Jersey observe Good Friday?

A handful of states observe Good Friday as a state holiday which means that certain state offices and courts will be closed or have altered hours.

In New Jersey, Good Friday is observed by state agencies. State courts will be closed except for emergent matters.

Will NJMVC be open on Good Friday?

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission recognizes Good Friday as a holiday and all facilities will be closed.

Will post offices be open on Good Friday? Delivery services?

Good Friday is not recognized as a holiday by the United State Postal Service which means that usual services should be available.

FedEx will be operating as usual except for FedEx Express and FedEx Freight which will be running on moderate service.

UPS will be operating as usual on Good Friday with stores, pickup, and delivery running normal operations.

Amazon does not recognize Good Friday on its holiday calendar which means your next day deliveries will likely still be on the way.

Will banks be open on Good Friday?

According to Business Insider, most banks follow the Federal Reserve System's holiday calendar which does not recognize Good Friday as a holiday. Therefore, most banks will be operating on Good Friday. Check your local bank's hours for potential modifications.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The public exchanges in the United States recognize Good Friday as a holiday and the stock market will be closed, according to Investor Place. Bond markets will be open, but they will close early at 2 p.m. in observance of Good Friday.

Will schools be closed for Good Friday?

Some school districts in New Jersey give students and faculty the day off for Good Friday and for other school districts Good Friday kicks off or falls during their spring break.

Check out NorthJersey.com's list of spring break schedules for every school district in North Jersey to see if your school's break aligns with Good Friday this year.

What does the NJ Transit schedule look like on Good Friday?

According to the NJ Transit holiday calendar, holiday or special service may be in effect on Good Friday. Check out the NJ Transit Good Friday 2024 guide for a full list of schedules for Friday, March 29.

Are restaurants and retailers open on Good Friday?

Most restaurants and retailers are expected to be open on Good Friday including major chains such as Target, ShopRite, Walmart, and Trader Joe's. However, hours can vary by individual location, so it is important to double check your local store's hours before running out for your last-minute Easter errands.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What is open and closed on Good Friday? What you need to know