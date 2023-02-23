U.S. markets closed

Open Lending Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Open Lending Corporation
·14 min read
Open Lending Corporation
Open Lending Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

“For the year ended December 31, 2022, we certified over 165,000 loans, reported total revenue of $179.6 million and adjusted operating cash flows of $142.6 million. While these results were below our expectations, we faced unprecedented industry challenges including new and used vehicle sales being the worst in nearly a decade, historic declines in wholesale used car values, and vehicle affordability at record highs,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “While we expect these challenges to persist throughout 2023, we are thoughtfully investing in initiatives that support our long-term competitive advantages. These initiatives focus on growing our customer base as well as expanding with our existing customers. We believe that optimizing our sales channels and refining our technology offering will position us for long term success by supporting our goal of gaining market share.”

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 34,550 certified loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 42,639 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenue was $26.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by a $12.8 million reduction in estimated future revenues related to business in historic vintages.

  • Gross profit was $21.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net loss was $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 165,211 certified loans during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 171,697 certified loans in the prior year.

  • Total revenue was $179.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $215.7 million in the prior year.

  • Gross profit was $159.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $197.0 million in the prior year.

  • Net income was $66.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $146.1 million in the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $105.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $155.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2023 Outlook
Based on the fourth quarter results and trends into early 2023, the Company is issuing its first quarter 2023 guidance ranges as follows:

 

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

Total Certified Loans

28,000 - 32,000

Total Revenue

$30 - $34 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$13 - $17 million

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call
Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman, Keith Jezek, CEO and Chuck Jehl, CFO. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471; the conference ID is 13735205. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2023 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”); other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration, change in measurement - tax receivable agreement and transaction bonuses as a result of the Business Combination. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:
ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

204,450

 

 

$

116,454

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,069

 

 

 

3,055

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,721

 

 

 

6,525

 

Current contract assets, net

 

 

54,429

 

 

 

70,542

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

9,714

 

 

 

1,345

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,361

 

 

 

4,873

 

Total current assets

 

 

280,744

 

 

 

202,794

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,573

 

 

 

2,663

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

4,610

 

 

 

5,189

 

Contract assets, net

 

 

21,001

 

 

 

42,414

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

 

65,128

 

 

 

65,503

 

Other assets

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

262

 

Total assets

 

$

379,631

 

 

$

318,825

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

288

 

 

$

1,285

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

6,388

 

 

 

3,984

 

Current portion of debt

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

3,125

 

Third-party claims administration liability

 

 

4,055

 

 

 

3,050

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

626

 

 

 

621

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

15,107

 

 

 

12,065

 

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

 

 

143,683

 

 

 

143,135

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,082

 

 

 

4,643

 

Other liabilities

 

 

3,935

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

166,807

 

 

 

159,843

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 123,646,059 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 126,212,876 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

1,282

 

 

 

1,282

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

499,625

 

 

 

496,983

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(215,819

)

 

 

(282,439

)

Treasury stock at cost, 4,552,126 shares as of December 31, 2022, and 1,985,309 shares as of December 31, 2021

 

 

(72,264

)

 

 

(56,844

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

212,824

 

 

 

158,982

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

379,631

 

 

$

318,825

 



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except share data)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit share

$

6,066

 

 

$

31,196

 

 

$

90,056

 

 

$

133,215

 

Program fees

 

18,309

 

 

 

18,484

 

 

 

80,611

 

 

 

75,630

 

Claims administration and other service fees

 

2,446

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

8,927

 

 

 

6,810

 

Total revenue

 

26,821

 

 

 

51,630

 

 

 

179,594

 

 

 

215,655

 

Cost of services

 

4,896

 

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

19,968

 

 

 

18,621

 

Gross profit

 

21,925

 

 

 

46,891

 

 

 

159,626

 

 

 

197,034

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

11,165

 

 

 

6,603

 

 

 

35,950

 

 

 

30,393

 

Selling and marketing

 

4,148

 

 

 

3,341

 

 

 

17,856

 

 

 

12,000

 

Research and development

 

1,839

 

 

 

1,720

 

 

 

8,205

 

 

 

4,352

 

Total operating expenses

 

17,152

 

 

 

11,664

 

 

 

62,011

 

 

 

46,745

 

Operating income

 

4,773

 

 

 

35,227

 

 

 

97,615

 

 

 

150,289

 

Interest expense

 

(2,297

)

 

 

(489

)

 

 

(5,832

)

 

 

(5,859

)

Interest income

 

1,627

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

1,995

 

 

 

213

 

Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

55,422

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,778

)

Other income (expense)

 

1

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(119

)

Income before income taxes

 

4,104

 

 

 

34,785

 

 

 

93,540

 

 

 

191,168

 

Income tax expense

 

8,293

 

 

 

6,945

 

 

 

26,920

 

 

 

45,086

 

Net income (loss)

$

(4,189

)

 

$

27,840

 

 

$

66,620

 

 

$

146,082

 

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.16

 

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.16

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

125,763,245

 

 

 

126,202,593

 

 

 

126,108,329

 

 

 

126,354,597

 

Diluted

 

125,794,209

 

 

 

126,220,184

 

 

 

126,261,614

 

 

 

126,390,435

 



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

66,620

 

 

$

146,082

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,449

 

 

 

3,815

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

1,122

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

 

579

 

 

 

544

 

Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

 

 

(55,422

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

8,778

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

375

 

 

 

20,055

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

804

 

 

 

(2,181

)

Contract assets, net

 

 

37,527

 

 

 

(23,763

)

Other current and non-current assets

 

 

(2,685

)

 

 

(1,120

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(996

)

 

 

(2,157

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,405

 

 

 

693

 

Income tax receivable, net

 

 

(8,369

)

 

 

(450

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(495

)

 

 

(364

)

Third-party claims administration liability

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

459

 

Other current and non-current liabilities

 

 

3,873

 

 

 

(935

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

107,431

 

 

 

95,156

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(624

)

 

 

(1,987

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(624

)

 

 

(1,987

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from term loans

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Payments on term loans

 

 

(123,594

)

 

 

(169,191

)

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

(25,000

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

 

(976

)

 

 

(1,669

)

Shares repurchased

 

 

(18,018

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units

 

 

(209

)

 

 

 

Settlement of tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

 

 

(36,948

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(17,797

)

 

 

(77,808

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

89,010

 

 

 

15,361

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

 

119,509

 

 

 

104,148

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

 

$

208,519

 

 

$

119,509

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

3,520

 

 

$

5,243

 

Income tax paid, net

 

 

36,112

 

 

 

25,280

 

Property and equipment accrued but not paid

 

 

 

 

 

24

 



OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(4,189

)

 

$

27,840

 

 

$

66,620

 

 

$

146,082

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

2,297

 

 

 

489

 

 

 

5,832

 

 

 

5,859

 

Income tax expense

 

8,293

 

 

 

6,945

 

 

 

26,920

 

 

 

45,086

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

235

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

792

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,885

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

5,449

 

 

 

3,815

 

Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55,422

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,778

 

Total adjustments

 

12,710

 

 

 

8,725

 

 

 

39,116

 

 

 

8,908

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

8,521

 

 

 

36,565

 

 

 

105,736

 

 

 

154,990

 

Total revenue

$

26,821

 

 

$

51,630

 

 

$

179,594

 

 

$

215,655

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

32

%

 

 

71

%

 

 

59

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating cash flows (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,521

 

 

$

36,565

 

 

$

105,736

 

 

$

154,990

 

CAPEX

 

13

 

 

 

(202

)

 

 

(624

)

 

 

(1,987

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net

 

24,511

 

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

37,527

 

 

 

(23,763

)

Adjusted operating cash flows

$

33,045

 

 

$

37,520

 

 

$

142,639

 

 

$

129,240

 

Notes:

(1)   Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.
(2)   Reflects unamortized deferred financing costs that were written off in connection with the refinancing of our prior term loan in March 2021.
(3)   Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.



