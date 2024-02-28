Is There An Opportunity With B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (LON:BME) 36% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

B&M European Value Retail's estimated fair value is UK£8.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£5.17 suggests B&M European Value Retail is potentially 36% undervalued

Analyst price target for BME is UK£6.22 which is 23% below our fair value estimate

How far off is B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£392.7m UK£399.7m UK£443.3m UK£427.0m UK£467.0m UK£483.3m UK£497.4m UK£510.1m UK£521.6m UK£532.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.48% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.08% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£367 UK£348 UK£360 UK£324 UK£331 UK£319 UK£307 UK£293 UK£280 UK£267

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£533m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.6%) = UK£9.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£9.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£4.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£8.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£5.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at B&M European Value Retail as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.198. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for B&M European Value Retail

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For B&M European Value Retail, there are three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BME's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

