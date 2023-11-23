Is There An Opportunity With Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.'s (TSE:DBM) 21% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Doman Building Materials Group fair value estimate is CA$8.20

Doman Building Materials Group's CA$6.48 share price signals that it might be 21% undervalued

Analyst price target for DBM is CA$9.00, which is 9.8% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$94.7m CA$100.2m CA$78.6m CA$67.2m CA$60.7m CA$57.0m CA$54.9m CA$53.8m CA$53.3m CA$53.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -21.59% Est @ -14.53% Est @ -9.59% Est @ -6.14% Est @ -3.72% Est @ -2.02% Est @ -0.84% Est @ -0.01% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% CA$86.2 CA$83.1 CA$59.3 CA$46.2 CA$38.0 CA$32.5 CA$28.5 CA$25.4 CA$23.0 CA$20.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$443m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$53m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.9%) = CA$689m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$689m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= CA$270m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$713m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$6.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Doman Building Materials Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.577. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Doman Building Materials Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Doman Building Materials Group, we've put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Doman Building Materials Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for DBM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

