Optical Transceiver Market Size to Reach USD 27.13 billion at a 15.3% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Increasing Use of Optical Modules in Data Centers to Boost Optical Transceiver Market Growth

Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Optical Transceiver Market Fiber Type, Data rate, End-User, Form Factor, Configuration – Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 27.13 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 15.3% during the assessment timeframe.

Optical Transceiver Market Key Players

Prominent industry players profiled in the global optical transceiver market report include-

Finisar Corporation (U.S.)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Oclaro Inc. (U.S.)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (U.S.)

Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan)

Reflex Photonics Inc (Canada)

Source Photonics, Inc (U.S.).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6066

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 27.13 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The increasing internet data traffic Key Market Drivers Growing demand for smartphones and other smart devices and growing adoption of cloud-based services

Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6066

Optical Transceiver Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Optical Modules in Data Centers to Boost Market Growth

Cloud computing & big data analytics are only two examples of the data-intensive applications that are becoming more and more in demand. There is a rising need for fast and dependable optical networks as more companies shift their data and apps to the cloud. In order to support the growing data traffic brought on by cloud applications, businesses are implementing optical modules. As they link servers, storage, & networking hardware in data centers, optical modules are becoming more and more crucial. In comparison to conventional copper-based networks, they offer a high-speed, low-latency, and low-power option that enables data centers to manage the rising data traffic brought on by data-intensive applications. These elements are encouraging data centers to employ optical modules, which is propelling the expansion of this market.

Story continues

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in the 5G Base Stations to offer Robust Opportunities

As 5G technology develops and 5G base station deployment accelerates, there will likely be a rise in the need for the optical communication network equipment. Data can be delivered at a huge scale and across extended distances thanks to optical fiber networks. Consequently, market growth for optical transceivers is anticipated to be driven by expenditures in the deployment of 5G base stations.

Restraints and Challenges

Increasing Complexity of Networks to act as Market Restraint

The increasing complexity of networks, high initial investment, soaring optical component cost, government regulations & certifications, and lack of standardization may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Optical Transceiver Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/optical-transceiver-market-6066

Optical Transceiver Market Segmentation

The global optical transceiver market is bifurcated based on fiber type, data rate, end user, form factor, and configuration.

By fiber type, single-mode SFP will lead the market over the forecast period.

By data rate, 10-40 Gbps will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By end user, data centers will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By form factor, QSFP will hold the lions share in this market over the forecast period.

By configuration, the market is bifurcated into full-duplex mode and half-duplex mode.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed a significant impact on the global economy, including the optical transceiver market. The demand for optical transceivers has increased due to the surge in internet usage for remote work, online learning, and entertainment during the pandemic. However, the supply chain disruptions, production halts, and logistical challenges have affected the overall market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the closure of factories, restrictions on imports and exports, and reduced manufacturing capacity, leading to a shortage of critical components required for the production of optical transceivers. The pandemic has also affected the availability of skilled labor and the distribution of finished products, resulting in delayed shipments and increased lead times. Despite the challenges posed via the pandemic, the need for optical transceivers will continue to grow in the upcoming years for the increasing demand for high-speed data communication and the deployment of 5G networks. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of robust and reliable communication networks, and optical transceivers are an essential component of such networks. As such, the market is expected to recover and grow in the post-pandemic era.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Optical Transceiver Market

Over the projection period, North America is among the areas that are anticipated to obtain a significant market share for optical transceivers worldwide. This may be caused by the enormous internet penetration and the changing communication landscape. Improved connectivity is in high demand as a result of these changes, which also increases the need for optical transceivers within the area. Additionally, as businesses throughout the world adjust to a post-pandemic future, major investment in the network infrastructure transformation within the region is also anticipated to boost market growth in the area. The development of North American technology significantly contributes to the region's dominance in the global optical transceiver market. Through large investments in R&D, major enterprises in the area are also contributing significantly to the market growth. Due to the existence of companies like II-VI, Broadcom, Reflex Photonics, Mellanox, Lumentum, NeoPhotonics, Cisco, & Ciena, the market in North America will expand steadily over the estimated time frame. These businesses cater to the rising demand for specialized optical transceiver modules for telecommunication, data centre, and enterprise applications. Examples of these modules include bidirectional (BiDi) modules, coherent pluggable modules, and QSFP modules having a distance range of more than 2,000 km.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/6066

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Optical Transceiver Market

Additionally, due to the region's consistently developing communication technologies, Asia Pacific is predicted to have significant expansion in the worldwide optical transceiver market in the course of the forecast period. Fiber is being installed by telecom network providers in this region for a variety of telecom applications, including inter-city, intra-city, mobile cellular, & FTTx systems. The need for optical transceivers is being further fueled by this, which is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the worldwide optical transceiver market over the forecast period. Due to factors such the growing use of optical modules in data centers, the adoption of 5G & cloud technologies there, and the rising need for high-speed data transmission & communication networks, Asia-Pacific will see the greatest CAGR over the projected period. The expansion of this regional market is also fueled by increasing development and activities aimed at improving digital infrastructure as well as the increasing need for higher bandwidths. The regional market is growing due to rising investments in 4G and 5G networks made by telecom firms including Rakuten (Japan), China Broadcast Network (China), and Dito Telecom (Philippines).

Japan is one of the leading countries in the global optical transceiver market. The country has a strong presence in the research and development of optical communication technologies, including optical transceivers. In recent years, the demand for optical transceivers has been increasing in Japan due to the growth of the telecommunications, data center, and cloud computing industries.

Browse Japanese language version on Optical Transceiver Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ja/reports/optical-transceiver-market-6066

Related Reports:

Factory Automation Market Report: By Type, By Technology and By End User – Forecast till 2030

Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report: Information By Product, By Industry and By Hazard - Forecast till 2030

CNC Controller Market Report: Information by Product, by Component, by Axis Type, by Application, by End-User, by Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Press Release: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/optical-transceiver-industry



