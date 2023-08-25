Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO). The stock, which is currently priced at $1.16, recorded a loss of 13.16% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 35.83%. The stock's fair valuation is $18.06, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Is Organovo Holdings (ONVO) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Organovo Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score of 1, and Altman Z-score of -32.09. These indicators suggest that Organovo Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-Score

The Piotroski F-score, created by accounting professor Joseph Piotroski, is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. The score is based on nine criteria that fall into three categories: profitability, leverage/liquidity/ source of funds, and operating efficiency. The overall score ranges from 0 to 9, with higher scores indicating healthier financials. Organovo Holdings's current Piotroski F-Score, however, falls in the lower end of this spectrum, indicating potential red flags for investors.

The Altman Z-score, invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Organovo Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company, which designs and creates functional and three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications. It also develops and commercializes a platform technology for the generation of three-dimensional human tissues that can be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical and academic partners to develop human biological disease models in three dimensions. Organovo's key instrument platform is the NovoGen Bioprinter.

