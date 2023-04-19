Orgenesis Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORGS) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

Orgenesis Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORGS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.6x and even P/S above 52x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for Orgenesis

How Has Orgenesis Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Orgenesis has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Orgenesis.

How Is Orgenesis' Revenue Growth Trending?

Orgenesis' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. Despite the lack of growth, the company was still able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. So while the company has done a great job in the past, it's somewhat concerning to see revenue growth decline so harshly.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 40% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 73%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Orgenesis' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Orgenesis' P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As expected, our analysis of Orgenesis' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Orgenesis (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Orgenesis, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here