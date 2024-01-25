Origin Bancorp (OBK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Origin Bancorp (OBK) reported $81.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.3%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.2 million, representing a surprise of -7.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.17 billion compared to the $9.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Total nonperforming assets : $34.04 million versus $37.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

Total nonperforming loans : $30.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.78 million.

Efficiency Ratio : 75% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Noninterest Income : $8.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.13 million.

Net Interest Income: $72.99 million versus $73.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Origin Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research