U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,662.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,721.50
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.56
    -2.23 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.40
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    +2.61 (+12.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2890
    -0.0143 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4400
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,469.54
    -1,389.20 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.39
    -28.53 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.14
    -41.81 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer submits application for additional indication of darolutamide in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Oyj
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORINF
  • ORINY
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
22 April 2022 at 11.30 EEST

Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer submits application for additional indication of darolutamide in China

  • Submission to the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for an additional indication in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC)

  • Submission based on data from the pivotal Phase III ARASENS trial, showing that the use of darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel led to a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to ADT plus docetaxel, as well as consistent benefits in key secondary endpoints in patients with mHSPC, with similar overall rates of adverse events (AEs) between study arms

  • Darolutamide is approved under the brand name Nubeqa® in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), in more than 60 markets around the world; additional submissions in mHSPC are planned globally by Bayer

  • Broad development programme underway with additional ongoing or planned large clinical studies for darolutamide across various stages of prostate cancer

Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer today announced the submission of a regulatory application to the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) darolutamide. Bayer is seeking approval for the use of darolutamide for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with docetaxel. The compound is already approved under the brand name Nubeqa® for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease, in more than 60 markets around the world, including the U.S., the European Union (EU), Japan and China.

The CDE submission is supported by positive results from the Phase III ARASENS trial, showing a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel in men with mHSPC. These results were presented in February at the 2022 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Darolutamide is developed jointly by Orion and Bayer. Additional submissions in mHSPC are planned by Bayer globally. The compound is also being investigated in further studies across various stages of prostate cancer, including another Phase III trial in mHSPC (ARANOTE) as well as an ANZUP-led international co-operative group Phase III trial, evaluating darolutamide as an adjuvant treatment for localized prostate cancer with very high risk of recurrence (DASL-HiCaP, ANZUP1801).

About the ARASENS Trial

The ARASENS trial is a randomized, Phase III, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which was prospectively designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of oral darolutamide, an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi), plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and the chemotherapy docetaxel in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). A total of 1,306 newly diagnosed patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive 600 mg of darolutamide twice a day or matching placebo, plus ADT and docetaxel.

The primary endpoint of this trial was overall survival (OS). Secondary endpoints included time to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), time to pain progression, time to first symptomatic skeletal event (SSE), time to initiation of subsequent anticancer therapy, all measured at 12‐week intervals, as well as adverse events (AEs) as a measure of safety and tolerability.

About Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed malignancy in men worldwide. In 2020, an estimated 1.4 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and about 375,000 died from the disease worldwide.1

At the time of diagnosis, most men have localized prostate cancer, meaning their cancer is confined to the prostate gland and can be treated with curative surgery or radiotherapy. Upon relapse when the disease will metastasize or spread, androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is the cornerstone of treatment for this hormone-sensitive disease. Approximately 5% of men will already suffer from prostate cancer with distant metastases when first diagnosed. Current treatment options for men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) include hormone therapy, such as ADT, androgen receptor pathway inhibitors plus ADT or a combination of the chemotherapy docetaxel and ADT. Despite these treatments, a large proportion of men with mHSPC will eventually progress to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), a condition with limited survival.

About darolutamide

Darolutamide is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that binds to the receptor with high affinity and exhibits strong antagonistic activity, thereby inhibiting the receptor function and the growth of prostate cancer cells. The low potential for blood-brain barrier penetration for darolutamide is supported by preclinical models and neuroimaging data in healthy humans. A low blood-brain barrier penetration would explain the overall low incidence of central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events (AEs) compared to placebo as seen in the ARAMIS Phase III trial and the improved verbal learning and memory observed in the darolutamide arm of the Phase II ODENZA trial.

The product is approved under the brand name Nubeqa® in more than 60 markets around the world, including the U.S., EU, Japan, China, for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. The compound is also being investigated in further studies across various stages of prostate cancer, including another Phase III trial in mHSPC (ARANOTE) as well as an ANZUP-led international co-operative group Phase III trial, evaluating darolutamide as an adjuvant treatment for localized prostate cancer with very high risk of recurrence (DASL-HiCaP, ANZUP1801). Information about these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Reference

  1. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.3322/caac.21660. Accessed March 2022.

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D currently are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax nears FDA advisory meeting date

    Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for May 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • I Tried a New Test That Screens for 50 Kinds of Cancer. What I Learned.

    A raft of multicancer blood tests are under development that promise early detection. Our verdict on Grail’s Galleri: An exciting innovation that’s far from routine use.

  • Missed Intuitive Surgical? Buy This Stock Instead

    Much as Intuitive Surgical redefined the surgical field, this company is updating how abnormal heart rhythms are diagnosed.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • Novavax Just Reported Positive Initial Data for First Covid and Flu Shot. Its Stock Is Falling.

    Preliminary results from an early clinical study show the combined shot could be safe and effective.

  • Celsion's Formulated DNA Plasmid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Activity Against Two Strains

    Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) has presented its PLACCINE platform technology at the World Vaccine Congress. "PLACCINE is demonstrating the potential to be a powerful platform that provides for rapid design capability for targeting two or more different variants of a single virus in one vaccine," said Dr. Khursheed Anwer, Chief Science Officer at Celsion. " Dr. Anwer continued, "In the murine model, our multivalent vaccine targeted against two different variants showed to be immunogenic as d

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Provides Protection For At Least Six Months In High-Risk Individuals

    AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shared detailed results from the PROVENT Phase 3 pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD7442. The data showed that Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo. There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19-related deaths in the Evusheld group through the six-month follow-up. Related: EMA Recom

  • Women struggling to ‘sleep and work competently’ due to HRT shortages, says MP

    The UK has experienced a nationwide shortage of the drugs since 2019

  • Regular blood donation can remove toxic ‘forever chemicals’ from body, study finds

    Plasma donation reduced average blood serum levels of ‘forever chemicals’ by about 30 per cent over 12-month period

  • New QAnon Conspiracy Involves a Magical Bed for Zombie JFK

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn a popular QAnon chat group, a woman named Julie was selling hope and a $22,000 cancer treatment.For “those interested in medbeds,” she wrote in a 36,000-member QAnon group on the chat platform Telegram, “FYI My husband uses a #medbed generator and 4 tesla biohealers for his stage 3 inoperable and aggressive salivary gland tumor. THIS technology is very supportive!”The message might have sounded like gibberish to outside readers. But i

  • Legal weed is close – literally. What to know if you're thinking of buying it in NJ

    Two of the dispensaries now selling recreational weed in New Jersey are less than 45 minutes from Wilmington.

  • Hospitals are among the most violent workplaces in the US, and it’s getting worse

    A healthcare worker at a hospital is six times more likely to experience violence in the workplace than the average US worker, according to the most recent data in 2018 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Cumulatively, the healthcare and social services industries have the highest rate of workplace violence in the US. In a survey released April 14 by National Nurses United, the largest organization of registered nurses in the US, 48% of hospital nurses reported a small or significant increase in workplace violence, up from 30% in September 2021, and 21% in March 2021.

  • Counterfeit prescription pills fueling overdose deaths

    DEA agent talks about the large quantities of fake prescription pills flooding the country and increasing overdose deaths, especially among teens.

  • Over 200 Illnesses Related To This Beloved Cereal Have Been Reported

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into a famous cereal brand that's reportedly been making people sick.The agency is looking into reports that over 200 people have fallen ill with gastrointestinal issues after eating Lucky Charms. In recent weeks, people who have gotten sick have written online reports about what's happened to them after eating the beloved cereal.On the website iwaspoisoned.com, hundreds of people have shared that the cereal made them experienc

  • Q&A: Anthony Fauci on mask mandates and whether the pandemic is finally nearing an end

    Fauci, who has consulted multiple presidents about pandemics, weighs in on the end of mask mandates and the future of the pandemic.

  • COVID-19: Coachella Valley cases up 77% following first weekend of Coachella

    The latest report from the Palm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant shows that the omicron subvariant, BA.2, is spreading in the city.

  • Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Vietnam Study

    Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) shared topline data from an ongoing Phase 1/2/3 trial evaluating the ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Results from the efficacy analysis have been submitted to the Vietnam Ministry of Health by Vinbiocare on April 13 and shared with Arcturus in parallel with this filing. The Phase 3 vaccine efficacy portion of this study enrolled over 16,000 participants. The trial met its primary endpoint of prevention of virologicall

  • What does '420' mean? How teen slang became a 'high' holiday for marijuana enthusiasts

    A code phrase invented by five high school students in California became associated with marijuana use around the world. Here's how it happened.

  • Urgent vegetable recall: If you shop at Walmart, check your fridge now

    Salmonella is again at the center of yet another product recall. It’s a bacteria that can contaminate all sorts of products and cause potentially fatal infections in certain groups of people. This time around, we’re looking at the recall of one lot of Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart. Routine US Food … The post Urgent vegetable recall: If you shop at Walmart, check your fridge now appeared first on BGR.