Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Executed Well in Q4

Choice Equities Capital Management, a hedge fund manager, released its fourth-quarter investor letter recently. You can view it here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned +6.5% on a net basis compared to a +6.2% gain for the Russell 2000 Index and a +7.6% gain for the S&P 500 Index. In 2022 the fund returned -31.6% compared to -20.5% and -18.1% annual losses for the indexes, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Choice Equities Capital Management highlighted stocks like Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) manufactures carbon black products. On April 5, 2023, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) stock closed at $24.95 per share. One-month return of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was -6.59%, and its shares gained 69.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has a market capitalization of $1.515 billion.

Choice Equities Capital Management made the following comment about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Our holdings are generally performing as anticipated. As a general statement, despite the potential economic headwinds, we continue to expect growing cash flows, and in nearly all cases operating margin expansion, into next year and beyond. Industrials – Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Wesco International Inc. (WCC) continue to execute as expected. Both market leading companies trade at single digit earnings multiples and offer strong growth prospects.”

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

