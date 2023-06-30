Orion Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$833k

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Orion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Corning Painter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$503k worth of shares at a price of US$16.77 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$20.90. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 43.81k shares for US$833k. But they sold 2.51k shares for US$67k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Orion insiders. They paid about US$19.00 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Orion

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Orion insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Orion Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Orion insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Orion and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orion. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Orion.

