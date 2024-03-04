Orion (NYSE:OEC) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Orion (NYSE:OEC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Orion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$214m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Orion has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Orion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Orion .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Orion Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 15% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Orion has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Orion has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 10% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Orion does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Orion that you might be interested in.

