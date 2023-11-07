Is Orion S.A. (OEC) an Attractive Growth Investment?

Choice Equities Capital Management, a hedge fund manager, released its third-quarter 2023 investor letter recently. You can view it here. In the third quarter, the fund generated -14.6% on a net basis which brought the year-to-date net performance to -6.2%. This compares to Russell 2000’s -5.1% loss for the quarter and +2.5% gain year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Choice Equities highlighted stocks like Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) manufactures and sells carbon black products. On November 6, 2023, Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) stock closed at $20.01 per share. One-month return of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was -2.77%, and its shares gained 14.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has a market capitalization of $1.161 billion.

Choice Equities made the following comment about Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Other core holdings continue to trade at attractive valuations. Industrials such as Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Wesco, Inc. (WCC) trade at single digit earnings’ multiples and offer attractive multi-year growth prospects."

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) at the end of second quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

