Orion's (NYSE:OEC) investors will be pleased with their impressive 115% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) share price is 114% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Orion was able to grow its EPS at 11% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 29% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Orion's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Orion has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Orion better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Orion .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

