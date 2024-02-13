Oshkosh Corp SVP/Chief Information Officer Anupam Khare Sells 4,234 Shares

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), a company that designs, manufactures, and markets a range of vehicles and vehicle bodies, witnessed a recent insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Anupam Khare, the SVP/Chief Information Officer of Oshkosh Corp, sold 4,234 shares of the company on February 9, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing, which can be accessed here.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,234 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Oshkosh Corp shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sell, shares of Oshkosh Corp were trading at $111.38, resulting in a market cap of $7,412.658 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.48, which is lower than the industry median of 14.02 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $115.35, indicating that Oshkosh Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as a signal for their investment decisions. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends when interpreting insider transactions.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sells to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single transaction may not necessarily indicate a trend, the cumulative pattern of insider trades can sometimes provide valuable clues about the company's future prospects.

