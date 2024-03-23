OTC teams up with Heritage Tractor on diesel program, earns John Deere partner designation

Heritage Tractor has partnered with OTC for its Diesel Technology Program, making the school a John Deere Partner School.

Local John Deere dealership Heritage Tractor has partnered with Ozarks Technical Community College to aid in the education of diesel mechanics in the area, according to a press release. Heritage Tractor's five-year commitment to OTC's Diesel Technology Program includes financial support for programs and scholarships.

The press release notes that the global population is on track to hit 9 billion by 2050, demanding extensive urban development and a surge in agricultural production. This means that there is a crucial need to maintain and repair both agricultural and construction equipment to meet those demands.

"Heritage Tractor's investment in our diesel technology program helps the college update our equipment so our graduates are familiar with the latest tools they will use in the workplace," said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor, in the press release.

Heritage Tractor also worked with the OTC team to help the school earn the John Deere Partner School designation. This will provide OTC with additional John Deere-specific tools and training to students within the diesel technology pathway. These additional resources are especially important with the rise of new technologies and the potential for remote machine diagnosis and repair.

The partnership is also expected to help make students' transitions into the workforce more seamless. A portion of the John Deere donation will fund scholarships as well as the student emergency fund. Derick McGhee, Heritage Tractor's director of business development, said the college's proximity to their locations makes the partnership a no-brainer.

"It's important to us to provide highly capable technicians who keep our customers running, but we also have a desire to provide fulfilling, well-paid career opportunities for our communities," McGhee said.

About Heritage Tractor

Heritage Tractor is a John Deere dealership that provides agricultural and outdoor equipment as well as OEM parts and certified service. Heritage Tractor employs nearly 600 employees across 21 locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

