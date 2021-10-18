U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Outlook on the Disposable Gloves Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries and Supermax Corporation Berhad

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Gloves Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market by value, by material type, by product, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the disposable gloves market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the disposable gloves market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disposable gloves market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global disposable gloves market is considerably consolidated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of disposable gloves produce different types of gloves to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries, and Supermax Corporation Berhad are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Region Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • ROW

There are mainly five types of disposable gloves, which include Latex Gloves (made of natural rubber), Nitrile Gloves (made of synthetic rubber), Vinyl Gloves (made of synthetic materials), Neoprene Gloves (made of synthetic rubber), and Poly Gloves (made of polyethylene). Each glove has its own benefits, and recommended in different situations.

Disposable gloves have a long history with continuously evolving new forms of gloves. The disposable gloves market can be segmented on the basis of product, material type, and application.

The global disposable gloves market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2020 and the market observed sudden spike in 2020 owing to spread of pandemic disease COVID-19. Furthermore, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The disposable gloves market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging online sales of disposable gloves, growing preventive measures due to COVID-19 outbreak, escalating healthcare spending, favorable government and non-government organizations initiatives, rising usage of gloves in non-healthcare sector, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as toxic reactions caused by disposable gloves, volatility in raw material prices, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Disposable Gloves: An Overview
2.1.1 History of Disposable Gloves
2.1.2 Types of Disposable Gloves
2.1.3 Comparison of Different Types of Disposable Gloves
2.1.4 Use of Gloves in Different Applications
2.2 Disposable Gloves Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Disposable Gloves Segmentation
2.2.2 Disposable Gloves Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type (Nitrile Gloves, Latex/Rubber Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, and Others)
3.1.3 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Product (powdered and powder-free gloves)
3.1.4 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Application (medical and non-medical)
3.1.5 Global Disposable Gloves Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)
3.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Material Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Latex/Natural Rubber Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Nitrile Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Vinyl Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Neoprene Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.2.5 Global Polyethylene Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.2.6 Global Other Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.3 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Product Analysis
3.3.1 Global Powdered Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Powder-Free Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.4 Global Disposable Gloves Market: Application Analysis
3.4.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Segments (examination gloves and surgical gloves)
3.4.3 Global Surgical and Examination Disposable Gloves Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Non-Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Disposable Gloves Market by Region (the US and rest of North America)
4.1.3 The US Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.4 The US Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type (Latex/Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, and Others)
4.1.5 The US Latex/Natural Rubber Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.6 The US Nitrile Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.7 The US Vinyl Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.8 The US Neoprene Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.9 The US Polyethylene Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.10 The US Other Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.1.11 Rest of North America Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.2 Europe Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Gloves Market by Value
4.4 ROW Disposable Gloves Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 ROW Disposable Gloves Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves Market
5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves' Demand
5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Gloves' Supply
5.1.4 Post-COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
6.1.2 Surging Online Sales of Disposable Gloves
6.1.3 Growing Preventive Measures due to COVID-19 Outbreak
6.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending
6.1.5 Favorable Government and Non-Government Organizations Initiatives
6.1.6 Rising Usage of Gloves in Non-Healthcare Sector
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Toxic Reactions Caused by Disposable Gloves
6.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Growing Demand for Nitrile Gloves
6.3.2 Innovations in Disposable Gloves

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Gloves Players by Demand Market Share
7.2 Global Gloves Market Players Sales Volume Breakdown by Region
7.3 Global Gloves Market Players by Production Capacity Expansion Plans

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Top Glove Corporation Bhd
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Financial Overview
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 Hartalega
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Financial Overview
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 Kossan Rubber Industries
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Financial Overview
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 Supermax Corporation Berhad
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Financial Overview
8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5rq1u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


