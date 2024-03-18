Samuel Norton, the President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (NYSE:OSG), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $302,500.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, operating in the energy transportation services sector, is a leading provider of global energy transportation services. The company primarily deals with the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. As of the date of the insider sale, the company has a market capitalization of $428.552 million.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 400,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, the shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc were trading at $6.05 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.84, which is below the industry median of 10.55 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.74, with a GF Value of $3.48, indicating that Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc President and CEO Samuel Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's prospects or the insiders' view of the company's current valuation. The recent sale by Samuel Norton may attract attention from the market, considering the size of the transaction and the ongoing insider selling trend at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

