Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC), a global company that develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, President, Roofing Gunner Smith, sold 2,104 shares of the company on February 6, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,112 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for Owens-Corning Inc.

On the day of the sale, Owens-Corning Inc shares were trading at $153.11, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.09 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.22, which is below both the industry median of 15.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.25, with a GF Value of $122.31, indicating that Owens-Corning Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Owens-Corning Inc President, Roofing Gunner Smith Sells 2,104 Shares

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider trends for signals about the company's stock valuation and future performance.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and prospects.

