Owning 38% in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Bluegreen Vacations Holding regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bluegreen Vacations Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bluegreen Vacations Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bluegreen Vacations Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding. John Abdo is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Alan Levan is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Levan Partners LLC holds about 6.6% of the company stock. Alan Levan, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bluegreen Vacations Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation. Insiders have a US$230m stake in this US$608m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.6%, of the Bluegreen Vacations Holding stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Be aware that Bluegreen Vacations Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

