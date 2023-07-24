Owning 43% shares,institutional owners seem interested in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR),

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, CapStar Financial Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about CapStar Financial Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CapStar Financial Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CapStar Financial Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CapStar Financial Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

CapStar Financial Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 7.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.5% and 4.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CapStar Financial Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$49m worth of shares in the US$289m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CapStar Financial Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CapStar Financial Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

