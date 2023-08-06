Owning 45% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR),

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Worthington Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Worthington Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Worthington Industries. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Worthington Industries' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Worthington Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Worthington Industries' case, its Top Key Executive, John McConnell, is the largest shareholder, holding 34% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 6.8% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO B. Rose is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Worthington Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Worthington Industries, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$1.4b stake in this US$3.6b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Worthington Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Worthington Industries you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

