Oxford Biomedica's UK£39m Market Cap Fall Books Insider Losses

Insiders who bought UK£396.0k worth of Oxford Biomedica plc's (LON:OXB) stock at an average buy price of UK£2.98 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 14% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth UK£323.6k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oxford Biomedica

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair Frederic Doliveux for UK£99k worth of shares, at about UK£2.74 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£2.44). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Oxford Biomedica insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Oxford Biomedica Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Oxford Biomedica insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£310k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Oxford Biomedica

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.7% of Oxford Biomedica shares, worth about UK£8.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Oxford Biomedica Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Oxford Biomedica insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Oxford Biomedica.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

