Oxford Industries (OXM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Oxford Industries (OXM) reported $420.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $3.45 for the same period compares to $3.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428.47 million, representing a surprise of -1.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oxford Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Emerging Brands : $31.60 million compared to the $30.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Johnny Was : $52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.13 million.

Net Sales- Corporate and Other : -$0.10 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -111.1% year over year.

Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer : $91.30 million versus $91.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

Net Sales- Tommy Bahama: $245.40 million compared to the $250.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

Shares of Oxford Industries have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

