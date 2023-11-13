P10 (NYSE:PX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.0325

The board of P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 20th of December, with investors receiving $0.0325 per share. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

P10's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. While P10 is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 91%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

P10 Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, P10's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. With no profits, we don't think P10 has much potential to grow the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for P10 you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Is P10 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

