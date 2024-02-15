Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) reported revenue of $58.36 million, up 113.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Product- Instrument : $35.10 million compared to the $33.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +475.4% year over year.

Revenue- Service and other : $4.36 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

Revenue- Product : $54 million compared to the $50.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +137.2% year over year.

Revenue- Product- Consumable: $18.90 million compared to the $17.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

