Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,041.50
    -5.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,793.00
    -65.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,927.50
    +14.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.90
    -8.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2400
    -0.0270 (-0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    14.01
    -0.37 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1460
    +0.2500 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,998.86
    -125.48 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.53
    +29.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,845.63
    +687.69 (+1.80%)
     

Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) reported revenue of $58.36 million, up 113.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Instrument: $35.10 million compared to the $33.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +475.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Service and other: $4.36 million compared to the $4.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Product: $54 million compared to the $50.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +137.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Product- Consumable: $18.90 million compared to the $17.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Pacific Biosciences here>>>

Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement