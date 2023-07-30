Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Pacific Premier Bancorp's shares before the 4th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 5.2% on its current stock price of $25.29. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Pacific Premier Bancorp paying out a modest 47% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Pacific Premier Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Pacific Premier Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Pacific Premier Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Pacific Premier Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Pacific Premier Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Pacific Premier Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pacific Premier Bancorp (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

