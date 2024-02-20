Palo Alto Networks Plunges After Cutting Revenue Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc. tumbled in late trading after cutting its revenue forecast for the year, sparking concerns that customers are reining in tech spending.

Sales will be $7.95 billion to $8 billion this fiscal year, the company said in a statement Tuesday. It previously projected revenue of as much as $8.2 billion, and analysts were estimating $8.18 billion.

The outlook suggests that customers may be dialing back their spending ambitions, even as online attacks proliferate. The top end of Palo Alto Networks’ sales forecast represents an increase of 16%, well below its 25%-plus growth rate of recent years.

The company did maintain its outlook for earnings and free cash flow for fiscal 2024, which Chief Financial Officer Dipak Golechha said reflected “disciplined execution on profitable growth.”

Chief Executive Officer Nikesh Arora echoed those remarks on a conference call, telling analysts that the company has been successfully executing its profitable growth strategy. But he also said customers were facing “spending fatigue” in cybersecurity.

“This is new,” he said. Customers are finding that adding incremental products “is not necessarily driving a better security outcome for them.”

The stock fell as much as 15% in extended trading following the earnings report. And the news weighed on shares of other cybersecurity companies, including Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. and Zscaler Inc.

Palo Alto Networks shares had climbed 24% this year on the hope that cyber investments would continue to surge. It has outperformed most tech stocks in 2024, alongside security peers like Crowdstrike.

The Santa Clara, California-based company posted sales of $1.98 billion in the second quarter, which ended Jan. 31, up 19% from a year earlier. Analysts had estimated $1.97 billion. Product revenue grew more slowly than service and support sales, underscoring an ongoing shift at the company. Excluding some items, earnings amounted to $1.46 a share.

Palo Alto Networks’ billings — a closely watched measure — will range as high as $10.2 billion this year, the company said. Its previous range went as high as $10.8 billion.

