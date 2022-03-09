U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,227.25
    +58.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,036.00
    +434.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,490.25
    +223.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.40
    +23.10 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.20
    -3.50 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.20
    -23.10 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.67
    -0.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.05
    -3.40 (-9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0058 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8800
    +0.2160 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,200.54
    +3,120.17 (+7.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.49
    +78.99 (+9.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.13
    +99.02 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Paper Towels Market CAGR of 4.8% 2022-2027| Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades

Pune, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paper Towels Market report gives you overall analysis of global market by size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Paper Towels with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. Report also covers major players operating in the global Paper Towels market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, expansion plans. Research reports also covers segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The global Paper Towels market was valued at USD 13900 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19290 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19863418

Paper Towels market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Rolled Paper Towels is the main type, with a share about 55%. At Home is the key application, which hold over 65% shares.

Segment by Type

  • Rolled Paper Towels

  • Boxed Paper Towels

  • Multifold Paper Towels

Segment by Application

  • At Home

  • Away From Home (AFH)

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy over 55% of the global market.

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19863418

The major players in global Paper Towels market include Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, etc. The top 2 players hold about 35% of global shares. Some Key Players Operating in the Paper Towels Market Are:

  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • SCA

  • Georgia Pacific

  • Kimberly-Clark

  • Cascades

  • Kruger

  • Metsä Tissue

  • Heng An

  • WEPA

  • Asaleo Care

  • C&S Paper

  • Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

  • Oasis Brands

  • Seventh Generation

Paper Towels market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19863418

Detailed TOC of Global Paper Towels Market Outlook 2022

1 Paper Towels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paper Towels

1.2 Paper Towels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Towels Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.3 Paper Towels Segment by Application

1.4 Global Paper Towels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Paper Towels Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Paper Towels Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Paper Towels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paper Towels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paper Towels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paper Towels Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paper Towels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paper Towels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Paper Towels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Paper Towels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Paper Towels Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paper Towels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Paper Towels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Paper Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Paper Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Paper Towels Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Paper Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paper Towels Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Paper Towels Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paper Towels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Paper Towels Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Paper Towels Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paper Towels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Paper Towels Price by Application (2016-2021)

Continued…..

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19863418


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    (Reuters) -Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Euro rises 0.5% against the dollar ahead of ECB

    The euro and other European currencies edged up on Wednesday ahead of this week's central bank meeting and supported by reports that the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance to finance energy and defence spending. After touching a 22-month low on Monday sliding to as much as $1.0806, the euro rose 0.5% on the day to $1.0946 helped by a report citing unnamed officials that said the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance. "European currencies have been under heavy pressures for the past couple of weeks and some of these valuations have begun to look stretched," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

  • Russian oligarchs are famous for purchasing New York condos, but here’s where most Russian-born buyers want a home

    A new analysis from the National Association of Realtors examined the home-buying behavior of Russian-born buyers in an effort to reveal the potential scope of the impact that the European conflict may have on the U.S. housing market. Altogether, Russian buyers accounted for just 0.8% of all foreign buyers who purchased U.S. residential property between April 2015 and March 2021. Florida was the most popular destination for Russian-born buyers, representing 29% of these deals.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.