Paper Towels Market CAGR of 4.8% 2022-2027| Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape

Global Paper Towels Market report gives you overall analysis of global market by size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Paper Towels with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. Report also covers major players operating in the global Paper Towels market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, expansion plans. Research reports also covers segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The global Paper Towels market was valued at USD 13900 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19290 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Paper Towels market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Rolled Paper Towels is the main type, with a share about 55%. At Home is the key application, which hold over 65% shares.

Segment by Type

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Segment by Application

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy over 55% of the global market.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The major players in global Paper Towels market include Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, etc. The top 2 players hold about 35% of global shares. Some Key Players Operating in the Paper Towels Market Are:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

Metsä Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

C&S Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation

Paper Towels market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

