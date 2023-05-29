Do Park Aerospace's (NYSE:PKE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Park Aerospace with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Park Aerospace's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. To the delight of shareholders, Park Aerospace's EPS soared from US$0.41 to US$0.52, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins have declined for Park Aerospace, but revenue stability should provide some reassurance to shareholders. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Park Aerospace isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$267m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Park Aerospace Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Park Aerospace shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 5.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Park Aerospace, the median CEO pay is around US$1.8m.

The CEO of Park Aerospace only received US$297k in total compensation for the year ending February 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Park Aerospace Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Park Aerospace has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Park Aerospace look rather interesting indeed. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Park Aerospace (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

Although Park Aerospace certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

