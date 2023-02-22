Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an operational update.



Selected Statistical and Financial Information

(unaudited, amounts in millions, except RevPAR, ADR, Total RevPAR and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change(1) 2022 2021 Change(1) Comparable RevPAR $ 162.81 $ 111.02 46.7 % $ 156.38 $ 84.54 85.0 % Comparable Occupancy 67.7 % 52.1 % 15.6 % pts 65.5 % 42.7 % 22.8 % pts Comparable ADR $ 240.57 $ 213.37 12.7 % $ 238.79 $ 197.91 20.7 % Comparable Total RevPAR $ 258.41 $ 171.66 50.5 % $ 243.87 $ 128.57 89.7 % Net income (loss) $ 35 $ (65 ) 153.8 % $ 173 $ (452 ) 138.3 % Net income (loss) attributable to

stockholders $ 34 $ (67 ) 150.7 % $ 162 $ (459 ) 135.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 84 $ 2 3,238.1 % $ 296 $ (179 ) 265.6 % Operating income (loss) margin 12.6 % 0.6 % 1,200 bps 11.8 % (13.1 )% 2,490 bps Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 166 $ 85 98.4 % $ 626 $ 175 258.8 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.8 % 19.6 % 620 bps 26.0 % 13.7 % 1,230 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 159 $ 81 96.3 % $ 606 $ 142 326.8 % Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders $ 101 $ 10 910.0 % $ 352 $ (136 ) 358.8 % Earnings (loss) per share – Diluted(1) $ 0.15 $ (0.28 ) 153.6 % $ 0.71 $ (1.95 ) 136.4 % Adjusted FFO per share – Diluted(1) $ 0.45 $ 0.05 800.0 % $ 1.54 $ (0.57 ) 370.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding –

Diluted 224 236 (12 ) 228 236 (8 )





(1 ) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am extremely pleased by our fourth quarter results, which exceeded our expectations and guidance that we provided mid-December, and am encouraged by the positive trends continuing into early 2023. Group business continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter, with group revenue approximately 83% of the fourth quarter of 2019. Business transient demand continues to grow, and despite some seasonal moderation, leisure demand continued to improve at our urban markets. During the fourth quarter, average rates at our resort and airport hotels exceeded 2019 levels by 21% and 8%, respectively, while rate at our urban and suburban hotels exceeded 2019 levels by approximately 2%. Additionally, Park executed on its capital allocation priorities over the past year by completing $435 million of non-core asset sales and recycling this capital into repurchases of nearly $260 million of our common stock and repayments of over $100 million of debt, while also amending and extending our Revolver, further improving the Company's financial flexibility. Looking ahead into 2023, I am excited by the continued positive momentum across our portfolio, with improving city-wide calendars and the return of international travel. We currently do not see recession concerns making a significant impact on our business, and we remain well positioned with approximately $1.9 billion of liquidity to ramp up our dividend distributions and ROI capex spend this year while prudently making opportunistic investments, whether it be additional share repurchases or acquisitions."

Additional Highlights

Reopened all previously suspended hotels by May 2022;

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Park’s outlook to Stable from Negative;

Reinstated Park's quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2022, declaring a total of $0.28 per share to stockholders for the year, including a dividend of $0.25 per share declared for the fourth quarter of 2022 to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022, which was paid on January 17, 2023;

Converted the Casa Marina Key West from a Waldorf Astoria Resort to a Curio in March 2022;

During 2022, repurchased a total of 12.7 million shares at an average price of $17.82 per share, or $227 million, with an additional 2.5 million shares repurchased in January 2023 at an average price of $11.64 per share, or $30 million;

Exited the covenant relief period under Park's credit and term loan facilities in July 2022, one quarter earlier than the scheduled end of the waiver period;

Amended and restated Park's revolving credit facility ("Revolver") in December 2022, which increased total capacity from $901 million to $950 million, extended the maturity date by three years to December 2026 and released all collateral securing the Revolver and Park's senior notes consisting of pledges of equity interests in Park-affiliated entities owning certain unencumbered properties;

In December 2022, fully repaid (i) the remaining $78 million balance on the unsecured delayed draw term loan facility ("2019 Term Facility") using $50 million of the Revolver and available cash on hand as well as (ii) the $26 million mortgage loan secured by the Hilton Checkers;

Opened the newly constructed 13,000 square foot ballroom at the Waldorf Astoria Bonnet Creek in Orlando in December 2022;

During 2022, Park has sold its interests in seven non-core hotels for total gross proceeds of approximately $317 million, or 14.0x the hotels’ combined 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (or 12.9x when excluding anticipated capital expenditures), and at an average capitalization rate of 6.2% on the hotels’ combined 2019 net operating income (or 6.7% excluding anticipated maintenance capital expenditures); and

In February 2023, sold the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport for gross proceeds of $118.25 million, or $233,000 per key, 14.0x the hotel's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (or 11.1x when excluding anticipated capital expenditures), and at a capitalization rate of 6.2% on the hotel's 2019 net operating income (or 7.9% excluding anticipated capital expenditures). Park utilized $50 million of the net proceeds to fully repay the outstanding balance on the Revolver.

Operational Update

Changes in Park's 2022 Comparable ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR compared to the same periods in 2021 and 2019, and 2022 Comparable Occupancy were as follows:

Change in Comparable ADR Change in Comparable Occupancy Change in Comparable RevPAR 2022 Comparable 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 Occupancy Q1 2022 43.7 % 0.8 % 25.3 % pts (26.0 )% pts 183.4 % (33.1 )% 51.4 % Q2 2022 29.0 8.5 29.3 (14.7 ) 120.0 (10.1 ) 70.9 Q3 2022 14.6 7.2 20.9 (12.5 ) 61.7 (8.8 ) 71.7 Oct 2022 20.2 4.0 23.7 (11.2 ) 77.5 (9.7 ) 73.4 Nov 2022 14.4 7.7 15.5 (14.0 ) 48.9 (10.9 ) 67.1 Dec 2022 5.6 14.5 7.7 (13.5 ) 20.5 (5.8 ) 62.5 Q4 2022 12.7 8.4 15.6 (12.9 ) 46.7 (8.9 ) 67.7 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2019 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2019 2023 vs. 2022 2023 vs. 2019 2023 Comparable Occupancy Jan 2023 17.8 5.9 19.8 (12.7 ) 76.7 (12.9 ) 59.3

Changes in Park's 2022 Comparable ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 and 2019, and 2022 Comparable Occupancy for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 by hotel type were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change in Comparable ADR Change in Comparable Occupancy Change in Comparable RevPAR 2022 Comparable 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 Occupancy Resort 3.7 % 21.0 % 11.3 % pts (8.9 )% pts 22.4 % 8.2 % 74.3 % Urban 19.1 1.5 19.9 (16.7 ) 73.3 (19.6 ) 63.6 Airport 20.0 7.9 9.3 (9.2 ) 38.4 (4.5 ) 70.5 Suburban 31.3 2.3 19.0 (11.2 ) 88.6 (13.3 ) 62.5 All Types 12.7 8.4 15.6 (12.9 ) 46.7 (8.9 ) 67.7

For the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding Park's San Francisco hotels, Comparable Occupancy was 69.9%, or 90% of 2019 levels, with an increase in Comparable rate of 14.1% and Comparable RevPAR at 2019 levels. Additionally, for the fourth quarter of 2022, Comparable Occupancy at Park's urban hotels, excluding its San Francisco hotels, was 67.5%, or 90% of 2019 levels, with an increase in Comparable rate of 12.0% and Comparable RevPAR at approximately 98% of 2019 levels.

Year Ended December 31, Change in Comparable ADR Change in Comparable Occupancy Change in Comparable RevPAR 2022 Comparable 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2019 Occupancy Resort 11.1 % 22.9 % 18.4 % pts (9.9 )% pts 47.2 % 8.6 % 75.0 % Urban 37.0 (1.4 ) 26.7 (22.2 ) 151.8 (28.6 ) 58.5 Airport 22.0 (1.7 ) 19.7 (10.3 ) 68.0 (14.0 ) 71.9 Suburban 34.2 (1.8 ) 21.3 (17.8 ) 109.2 (24.5 ) 59.4 All Types 20.7 6.5 22.8 (16.5 ) 85.0 (14.9 ) 65.5

Domestic leisure transient demand continues to grow compared to 2021 as a result of the easing of domestic restrictions; however, some restrictions on international travel remain in place. The Comparable Rooms Revenue mix for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 Group 26.9 % 19.5 % 10.9 % 28.9 % Transient 66.1 73.7 73.2 63.7 Contract 4.7 4.8 14.0 5.4 Other 2.3 2.0 1.9 2.0 Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 Group 25.9 % 13.3 % 26.7 % 30.9 % Transient 67.4 79.0 61.5 61.7 Contract 4.5 5.8 9.6 5.3 Other 2.2 1.9 2.2 2.1

Park saw an improvement in demand beginning in mid-February 2022 as restrictions declined across the country, business travel accelerated and group demand began to return to its urban hotels. Park continues to see group business materialize, and during the fourth quarter of 2022, recognized $13 million of additional group revenue for business booked during the quarter. As of the end of December 2022, group bookings for 2023 continued to increase with the addition of approximately 200,000 room nights as compared to the end of September 2022. As of the end of December 2022, group bookings for 2023 were 74% of what 2019 group bookings were as of the end of December 2018, an increase of 180 basis points from the end of September 2022, with average group rates exceeding 2019 average group rates by over 5% for the same time period. In addition, Group Revenue Pace for 2023, as of the end of December 2022, was 78% as compared to 2019 as of the end of December 2018.

Results for Park's Comparable hotels in each of the Company’s key markets are as follows:

(unaudited) Comparable ADR Comparable Occupancy Comparable RevPAR Hotels Rooms 4Q22 4Q21 Change(1) 4Q22 4Q21 Change 4Q22 4Q21 Change(1) Hawaii 2 3,507 $ 305.20 $ 265.86 14.8 % 80.3 % 63.5 % 16.8 % pts $ 245.04 $ 168.86 45.1 % San Francisco 4 3,605 213.30 181.81 17.3 53.5 29.9 23.6 114.05 54.29 110.1 Orlando 3 2,325 243.50 238.18 2.2 68.3 57.4 10.9 166.26 136.75 21.6 New Orleans 1 1,622 211.44 182.02 16.2 68.3 52.0 16.3 144.48 94.65 52.6 Boston 3 1,536 224.09 188.87 18.6 77.9 65.9 12.0 174.54 124.44 40.3 New York 1 1,878 363.73 323.05 12.6 84.7 46.6 38.1 307.95 150.32 104.9 Southern California 5 1,773 215.37 207.95 3.6 71.7 65.5 6.2 154.46 136.20 13.4 Chicago 3 2,467 223.89 191.24 17.1 53.5 31.5 22.0 119.85 60.35 98.6 Key West 2 461 454.01 557.29 (18.5 ) 69.7 77.0 (7.3 ) 316.54 429.47 (26.3 ) Denver 1 613 177.32 136.41 30.0 63.8 63.2 0.6 113.21 86.34 31.1 Miami 2 901 208.13 194.69 6.9 83.3 78.3 5.0 173.33 152.37 13.8 Washington, D.C. 2 1,085 174.32 130.69 33.4 66.8 45.0 21.8 116.52 58.86 98.0 Seattle 2 1,246 157.98 122.62 28.8 59.7 51.5 8.2 94.32 63.17 49.3 Other 12 4,043 188.41 159.74 18.0 63.4 54.3 9.1 119.48 86.66 37.9 All Markets 43 27,062 $ 240.57 $ 213.37 12.7 % 67.7 % 52.1 % 15.6 % pts $ 162.81 $ 111.02 46.7 %





(1 ) Calculated based on unrounded numbers

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Park’s Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 was $3.9 billion. In December 2022, Park amended and restated the Revolver, which extended its maturity date to December 2026 and increased aggregate commitments from $901 million to $950 million, of which $50 million, together with cash on hand, was used to fully repay the remaining $78 million outstanding on its sole remaining corporate term loan. The amended agreement adjusted certain financial covenants to revised levels through the end of the first quarter of 2024, allows Park to conduct share repurchases, subject to compliance with the financial covenants, and released all collateral securing the credit facility and senior notes. It also placed restrictions on the Company, including Park’s ability to grant liens on certain properties, mergers, affiliate transactions, asset sales and the payment of dividends and distributions (except to the extent required to maintain REIT status and certain other agreed exceptions).

In addition, Park fully repaid the $26 million mortgage loan secured by the Hilton Checkers Los Angeles in December 2022 and expects to fully repay the $75 million mortgage loan secured by the W Chicago – City Center (due in August 2023) in May 2023 with available cash on hand. In February 2023, Park fully repaid the $50 million outstanding under the Revolver with a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Hilton Miami Airport.

Park has no significant maturities until the fourth quarter of 2023. Park is currently exploring various financing options for the $725 million mortgage loan secured by the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 Hotel San Francisco due in November 2023, and expects to have the matter addressed before the third quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average maturity of Park's consolidated debt is 3.8 years. Park's current liquidity is approximately $1.9 billion, including approximately $950 million of available capacity under the Company's Revolver.

Park had the following debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022:

(unaudited, dollars in millions) Debt Collateral Interest Rate Maturity Date As of December 31, 2022 Fixed Rate Debt Mortgage loan Hilton Denver City Center 4.90 % June 2023(1) $ 56 Mortgage loan W Chicago – City Center 4.25 % August 2023 75 Mortgage loan Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Parc 55 San Francisco – a Hilton Hotel 4.11 % November 2023 725 Mortgage loan Hyatt Regency Boston 4.25 % July 2026 132 Mortgage loan DoubleTree Hotel Spokane City Center 3.62 % July 2026 14 Mortgage loan Hilton Hawaiian Village Beach Resort 4.20 % November 2026 1,275 Mortgage loan Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort 4.17 % December 2026 162 Mortgage loan DoubleTree Hotel Ontario Airport 5.37 % May 2027 30 2025 Senior Notes 7.50 % June 2025 650 2028 Senior Notes 5.88 % October 2028 725 2029 Senior Notes 4.88 % May 2029 750 Total Fixed Rate Debt 5.04%(2) 4,594 Variable Rate Debt Revolver(3) Unsecured SOFR + 2.10% December 2026 50 Total Variable Rate Debt 6.22%(2) 50 Add: unamortized premium 3 Less: unamortized deferred financing costs and discount (30 ) Total Debt(4) 5.06%(2) $ 4,617





(1 ) The loan matures in August 2042 but is callable by the lender with six months of notice. As of December 31, 2022, Park had not received notice from the lender. (2 ) Calculated on a weighted average basis. (3 ) In February 2023, Park fully repaid the outstanding balance under the Revolver. Park has approximately $950 million of available capacity under the Revolver. (4 ) Excludes $169 million of Park’s share of debt of its unconsolidated joint ventures.





Capital Investments

During 2022, Park spent $168 million on capital improvements at its hotels, of which $64 million was spent during the fourth quarter of 2022. Park expects to invest approximately $300 million to $325 million in capital improvements during 2023, consisting of $108 million to $117 million on return on investment projects and $192 million to $208 million on maintenance projects. Key current and upcoming projects are summarized below:

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort (Guestroom): $85 million for three phases of guestroom renovations in the 1,020-room Tapa Tower, of which $52 million has been incurred to date with $16 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022. Phase one was completed in 2021, phase two completed at the end of 2022 and phase three is expected to be completed by the end of 2023;

Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Complex: Meeting space expansion: $110 million expansion to add more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, of which $14 million was incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total invested to date to $67 million since the project began in the fourth quarter of 2019, before being put on hold in 2020. The expansion at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is expected to be completed by early 2024; Guestroom, existing meeting space & lobby: $20 million for existing meeting space and lobby renovations at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek was substantially completed during the fourth quarter of 2022, of which $16 million has been incurred to date, with $2 million incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, approximately $25 million was incurred on guestroom renovations at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in 2019 and 2020. Approximately $50 million for guestroom, existing meeting space, lobby and other public space renovations at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, of which $11 million has been incurred to date, with $9 million incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022, to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023; Golf course renovation: $9 million for two phases of golf course renovations, of which $2 million has been incurred since the project began during the second quarter of 2022. Phase one was completed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and phase two is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023; and Recreational amenities: $6 million for additional amenities, primarily at the pool, of which $1 million was incurred during the fourth quarter of 2022;

Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection: $70 million for a complete renovation of all 311 guestrooms, public spaces and hotel infrastructure, of which $6 million has been incurred to date with $5 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022, to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023;

Hilton New Orleans Riverside (Guestroom): $11 million for two phases of guestroom renovations in the 455-room Riverside building of which $2 million has been incurred to date since the project began in the third quarter of 2019 before being put on hold in 2020. The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023; and

New York Hilton Midtown (Ballroom): $5 million for ballroom renovations that will begin and be completed during the third quarter of 2023.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Park declared a fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.25 per share to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend was paid on January 17, 2023.

Park plans to declare its first quarter 2023 cash dividend in March 2023, which is currently expected to be $0.15 per share, subject to approval by its Board of Directors ("Board").

During 2022, Park repurchased 12.7 million shares at an average price of $17.82 per share, or $227 million, with an additional 2.5 million shares repurchased in January 2023 at an average price of $11.64 per share, or $30 million.

On February 17, 2023, Park's Board terminated its stock repurchase program authorized in February 2022, which was set to expire in February 2024. The Board authorized and approved a new stock repurchase program allowing Park to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock over a two-year period, starting on February 21, 2023 and ending on February 21, 2025, subject to any applicable limitations or restrictions set forth in Park's credit facility and indentures related to its senior notes. Stock repurchases may be made through open market purchases, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading programs, in privately negotiated transactions, or in such other manner that would comply with applicable securities laws. The timing of any future stock repurchases and the number of shares to be repurchased will depend upon prevailing market conditions and other factors, and Park may suspend the repurchase program at any time. No stock repurchases have been made to date under the new program.

Q1 2023 and Full-Year 2023 Outlook

Park expects first quarter and full-year 2023 operating results to be as follows:

(unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts and RevPAR) Q1 2023 Outlook Full-Year 2023 Outlook as of February 22, 2023 as of February 22, 2023 Metric Low High Low High RevPAR $ 156 $ 162 $ 167 $ 179 RevPAR change vs. 2022 34 % 40 % 7 % 14 % Net income $ 12 $ 28 $ 92 $ 180 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 11 $ 27 $ 78 $ 166 Earnings per share – Diluted(1) $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.75 Operating income $ 63 $ 79 $ 316 $ 396 Operating income margin 10.6 % 12.2 % 12.7 % 14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 124 $ 140 $ 610 $ 690 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.8 % 23.4 % 26.7 % 27.3 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin change vs. 2022 400 bps 460 bps 80 bps 140 bps Adjusted FFO per share – Diluted(1) $ 0.30 $ 0.37 $ 1.60 $ 1.99





(1 ) Per share amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Park's outlook is based in part on the following assumptions:

Fully diluted weighted average shares are expected to be 222 million for both Q1 2023 and full-year 2023;

The repayment of the $75 million mortgage loan secured by the W Chicago – City Center in May 2023;

An increase in interest expense during the second half of 2023 upon extending the maturity date of the $725 million mortgage loan secured by the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 Hotel San Francisco;

The mortgage loan secured by the Hilton Denver City Center is not called by the lender during 2023;

The removal of $4 million and $12 million, respectively, of Hotel Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 and full-year related to the sale of the Hilton Miami Airport;

Includes $14 million of Hotel Adjusted EBITDA disruption from a full-scale renovation at the Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023; and

Current portfolio as of February 22, 2023 and does not take into account potential future acquisitions and dispositions, which could result in a material change to Park’s outlook.

Park's first quarter and full-year 2023 outlook are based on a number of factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, including uncertainty surrounding macro-economic factors, including inflation, increases in interest rates, supply chain disruptions and the possibility of an economic recession or slowdown, as well as the assumptions set forth above, all of which are subject to change.

Supplemental Disclosures

In conjunction with this release, Park has furnished a financial supplement with additional disclosures on its website. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information. Park has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in Park’s portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

In January 2023, Park published its 2022 Annual Corporate Responsibility Report ("CR Report") which includes Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") indices as well as its Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") report. The 2022 CR Report details Park's energy, carbon, water and waste metrics and also highlights the Company's enhanced sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts, including the efforts related to Park's Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee. Park also participated in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") assessment, ranking in the top 35% of all GRESB participant companies, increasing its score compared to the pre-pandemic 2020 results. Compared to 2021, Park's ranking declined slightly due to drastic fluctuations in utility consumption across its portfolio from properties reopening and being utilized to a greater capacity. Additionally, in 2022, Park was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the third consecutive year, ranking in the top third of all selected companies, and Park received the 2022 Nareit Leader in the Light Award for the hospitality sector. Five of Park's properties were awarded the ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency, including Park's largest hotel, the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, and 85% of Park's portfolio was Google Eco-certified via Hilton's LightStay program.

Park formalized and strengthened oversight over its ESG activities by renaming two of its Board-level committees to more accurately reflect how ESG is embedded in Park's governance policies and establishing an executive-level ESG committee to develop, implement and monitor Park's ESG initiatives and policies. The executive-level ESG committee provides oversight of Park's three dedicated ESG working committees – the Green Park Committee, the Park Cares Committee, and the Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee. ESG performance targets were also embedded into executive performance objectives and compensation.

