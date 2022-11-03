U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.25
    -29.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,003.00
    -175.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.50
    -116.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.90
    -14.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.92
    -1.08 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.70
    -29.30 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    -0.0069 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    +0.69 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    -0.0157 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1020
    +0.4000 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.76
    -302.62 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.43
    -12.71 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.53
    -57.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Passage Bio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Passage Bio
·2 min read
Passage Bio
Passage Bio

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to report its third quarter 2022 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

To access the live conference call and webcast, please register here. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing three clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia with several additional programs in preclinical development. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267-866-0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312-961-2502
MikeBeyer@sambrown.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has delivered more than packages over the years -- it's delivered investors huge long-term gains. Rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and excess fulfillment capacity have plagued Amazon, and this has weighed on key metrics such as operating income and free cash flow. Amazon's stock performance reflects the turmoil, but is this decline an opportunity?