The past five years for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB) share price is a whole 63% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 0.9% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 18% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 4.88.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was -59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

