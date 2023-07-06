The past five years for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) investors has not been profitable

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) share price dropped 67% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 6.5%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Capricor Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Capricor Therapeutics saw its revenue increase by 3.7% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 11% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Capricor Therapeutics. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Capricor Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Capricor Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Capricor Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

