The past five years for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) investors has not been profitable

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 73%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Fiesta Restaurant Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Fiesta Restaurant Group saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fiesta Restaurant Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fiesta Restaurant Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

