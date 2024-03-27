The past five years for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) share price dropped 50% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that TrueCar didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years TrueCar saw its revenue shrink by 19% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 8% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TrueCar has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 42% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TrueCar .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

