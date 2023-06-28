The past year for Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 80% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Inspirato because we don't have a long term history to look at. On top of that, the share price is down 10.0% in the last week.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Inspirato isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Inspirato increased its revenue by 33%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 80% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Inspirato stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Inspirato shareholders are down 80% for the year, the market itself is up 14%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 3.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Inspirato (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

