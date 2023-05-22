The past year for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's well below the market return of 6.9%. loanDepot may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

loanDepot wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

loanDepot's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 73%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. Meanwhile, the share price dropped by 33%. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on loanDepot

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 6.9% in the last year, loanDepot shareholders might be miffed that they lost 33%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand loanDepot better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - loanDepot has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

