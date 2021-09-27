U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.75
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,834.00
    +160.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,331.00
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.10
    +13.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +1.02 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.85
    -0.78 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9150
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,977.70
    +2,277.12 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.59
    -6.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.65
    +21.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Completion of Pivotal European Clinical Trial Evaluating MyoRegulator® for the Non-Invasive Treatment of Post-Stroke Spasticity

PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.
·4 min read

BOSTON and PARIS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc., (“PathMaker”), a near-commercial stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of serious neurological disorders such as Stroke and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), announced today the successful completion of a pivotal European trial evaluating the company’s MyoRegulator® device in the treatment of post-stroke lower-limb spasticity. Globally, over 13 million people per year will have a stroke and an estimated 38% will suffer painful, post-stroke spasticity and its costly, debilitating effects. This clinical trial was conducted at the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) in the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, France and was sponsored by INSERM.

The single-site, sham-controlled, randomized study enrolled 44 chronic stroke subjects with lower-limb spasticity and evaluated the effects of 20-minute treatment sessions with MyoRegulator® delivered daily for five consecutive days on ankle spasticity as measured by the Modified Tardieu Scale (MTS), a validated clinical measure of spasticity. Secondary endpoints as well as safety of the treatment were also evaluated. The results of the study will be announced following their publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

“We are pleased to have completed this clinical trial to evaluate our MyoRegulator® device,” commented Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “Our proprietary neuromodulation technology has the unique potential to non-invasively treat spasticity. Completion of this trial is an important step in advancing this product as a novel approach to the treatment of spasticity that does not require injected neurotoxins or sedating pharmaceuticals.”

This is the second study evaluating MyoRegulator® in post-stroke spasticity. In 2019, PathMaker announced positive results from an IRB-approved feasibility trial in the US, showing that 5 consecutive days of daily 20-minute treatments with MyoRegulator® results in a statistically significant reduction in wrist spasticity in chronic stroke patients, as well as statistically significant improvements in motor function. These results were published in a peer-reviewed journal in July 2019.

ABOUT PATHMAKER NEUROSYSTEMS INC.
PathMaker Neurosystems is a near-commercial stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with serious neurological disorders such as stroke and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions on rapidly bringing to market disruptive products for treating serious neurological disorders with high unmet medical need. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe and Asia suffer disabilities due to stroke, ALS, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders. MyoRegulator® will be the world’s first non-invasive neuromodulation device for the treatment for muscle spasticity, and will enable the treatment of patients without the need for drugs or surgery. MyoRegulator® is based on PathMaker’s proprietary DoubleStim® technology for suppression of hyperexcitable spinal motor neurons. MyoRegulator® has been designated by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a “breakthrough medical device” and FDA has confirmed that clinical trials with MyoRegulator® are considered non-significant risk (NSR). MyoRegulator® is an investigational medical device and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive therapy that promises to replace the need for drugs or surgery for patients suffering from serious neurological disorders. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

ABOUT THE PARIS BRAIN INSTITUTE
Created in 2010, the Brain Institute is an international scientific and medical research centre of excellence, located in Paris at the heart of the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Its innovative model brings together patients, doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs with a common goal: to understand the brain and accelerate the discovery of new treatments for nervous system diseases. The Institute thus includes a network of more than 700 researchers and clinicians (APHP, Sorbonne University, Inserm and CNRS), 10 cutting-edge technological platforms, 1 clinical investigation centre, 1 training organisation and more than 2,000m² dedicated to incubating startups. Since 2017, it has also been the health partner of Station F; this location gives it a competitive advantage in the field of connected health. In 2020, the Brain Institute celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Source: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Media contact:
PathMaker PR
(617) 535-7696
partnering@pmneuro.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Suze Orman: 'Medicare is not free,' here's how you can cover the cost

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions in profit for drugmakers

    Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.

  • Sandpaper throat: Sufferers describe non-Covid infection as ‘worst cold ever’

    Rise in colds comes after coronavirus restrictions lifted

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

    If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so. A new recall has been issued for ready

  • Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop under 7,000. Full vaccinations rise by 30,813

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 6,914 COVID-19 patients reported from 262 Florida hospitals.

  • Sharon Stone Shares Rare Swimsuit Photo Showing off Her Toned Legs on Instagram

    Too many 🔥🔥🔥 emojis to count.

  • I Got "Breakthrough" COVID And Here's What I Wish I'd Known

    The test results that hot day in early August shouldn't have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.As a reporter who's covered the coronavirus since the first confirmed U.S. case landed in Seattle, where I live, I should have known what was comin

  • A second flu

    Whatever living with the virus looks like, Delta-level surges aren't considered to be sustainable for the public or the hospitals that will treat the seriously infected.Why it matters: A major determinant of how seriously we'll take the coronavirus in the future is how many hospitalizations and deaths it's causing — and whether our health system can handle the load.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "There is o

  • The Latest: Pfizer close to big step toward kids' vaccine

    Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11

  • Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

    Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.RELATED: If

  • Changes in booster shot guidance leads to confusion, chaos for doctors and the vaccinated

    Even in Idaho, which has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country, clinics have been gearing up for an onslaught of calls and emails requesting booster shots. Administrators at the Primary Health Medical Group updated their website Thursday and then set about redoing it Friday, when government eligibility recommendations for boosters suddenly changed to include workers in high-risk jobs. Even then, the clinic's CEO had to figure out which occupations that meant.Subscribe to

  • One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Hair Loss, New Study Suggests

    When you think about ways to manage hair loss, some of the medicated or even surgical options might seem risky… not to mention, expensive. If you've considered what to do about balding, a new study could save you some cash and concern: With all the health buzz around Vitamin D these days, dermatologists were interested to see whether the supplement could address hair loss—an issue that currently affects more than 80% of men and 50% of women around age 50, according to NYU Langone Health.Keep rea

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • September Sell-Off Alert: Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals on the Dip

    It isn't easy to feel bullish when the overall stock market is falling, but zigging when others zag can lead to big gains over the long run. Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have been under pressure for reasons that have nothing to do with the financial catastrophe in China or the COVID-19 pandemic that's been dragging global markets lower. Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock has fallen 8% so far this September.

  • UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

    For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government's strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and is banking on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, Britain's light touch is setting it apart from more cautious nations. “The story of this government in the pandemic is too little, too late,” said Layla Moran, an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker who heads the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus.

  • New York Declares State of Emergency as Vaccine Mandate Chaos Looms

    Angela Weiss/GettyAs tens of thousands of unvaccinated New York health-care workers are set to be fired on Monday once the state’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline kicks in, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a plan for a potential staffing shortage: a statewide state of emergency. Hochul said preparations were underway Saturday to make an emergency declaration, clearing the way for health-care workers not licensed in New York to fill in the gaps of those terminated. The declaration will also allow workers from