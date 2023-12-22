Patrick Industries CEO Andy Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares

On December 19, 2023, Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 89,990 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Patrick Industries Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and various industrial markets such as hospitality, institutional, and commercial. The company operates through two segments: Manufacturing and Distribution.

The insider transaction history for Patrick Industries Inc shows a trend of insider sales with 22 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Patrick Industries Inc were trading at $97 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.207 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.71, which is lower than the industry median of 18.48 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $97 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.40, Patrick Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

