Revenue : $1.58 billion in Q4, reflecting significant growth.

Net Income : $62 million, or $0.15 per share, with adjusted net income of $78 million, or $0.19 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA : $409 million, showcasing operational efficiency.

Cash Flow : Strong cash from operations at $453 million and free cash flow of $247 million.

Shareholder Returns : $110 million returned to shareholders in Q4, with a total of $301 million for 2023.

Stock Repurchase : $76 million used to repurchase 7 million shares in Q4.

Dividend: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.08 per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) released its 8-K filing on February 15, 2024, detailing a robust financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of drilling and completion services in the United States and other select countries, reported a total revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, with a net income attributable to common stockholders of $62 million, or $0.15 per share. Adjusted for $20 million in merger and integration expenses, the adjusted net income stood at $78 million, or $0.19 per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Reports Strong Q4 Earnings Amidst Strategic Acquisitions

Patterson-UTI Energy's performance is particularly noteworthy given the recent strategic acquisitions of NexTier and Ulterra, which have not only expanded the company's service offerings but also positioned it for international growth. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $409 million excludes the merger and integration expenses, highlighting the operational efficiency and profitability of the business.

The company's strong cash generation capabilities were evident, with cash from operations reaching $453 million and free cash flow amounting to $247 million. This financial strength enabled Patterson-UTI Energy to return $110 million to shareholders during the fourth quarter through share repurchases and dividends, bringing the total shareholder return to $301 million for the year 2023.

Story continues

CEO Andy Hendricks commented on the company's performance, stating:

We achieved exceptionally strong results in our first full quarter following the closing of the NexTier and Ulterra transactions. Our U.S. Contract Drilling activity outpaced the overall industry rig count, and our outperformance in both activity and adjusted gross profit per operating day is evidence that there remains high demand for our top-tier drilling assets."

He further emphasized the exceeded expectations from the NexTier and Ulterra transactions and the potential for significant international growth. The company's focus on technology and innovation, including investments in automation and next-generation natural gas and electric assets, is expected to drive higher returns and outperform the industry over the next year.

From a financial perspective, the company's capital expenditure budget for 2024 is set at $740 million, which is a substantial decrease from the combined company capex in 2023. This disciplined approach to capital spending is expected to generate significant free cash flow, with a goal to convert at least 40% of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow on an annual basis.

For value investors, Patterson-UTI Energy's commitment to capital efficiency, shareholder returns, and strategic growth initiatives are key factors that make its stock an attractive proposition. The company's ability to navigate the complexities of the oil and gas industry while delivering solid financial results is a testament to its operational excellence and strategic foresight.

For more detailed financial information and to listen to the earnings conference call, investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations section of Patterson-UTI Energy's website at investor.patenergy.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

