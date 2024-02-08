Michael Gioja, Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX), executed a sale of 40,068 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, resulting in a transaction amounting to approximately $4,885,087.

Paychex Inc is a recognized leader in the payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing industry. With a strong focus on small and medium-sized businesses, Paychex offers comprehensive solutions that include payroll processing, retirement services, insurance, and fully integrated human resource and benefits administration.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 127,207 shares of Paychex Inc, while no shares were purchased. The latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

Paychex Inc Senior Vice President Michael Gioja Sells 40,068 Shares

On the valuation front, Paychex Inc's shares traded at $121.89 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $44.168 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.28, which is above both the industry median of 18.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $121.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $132.04, Paychex Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Paychex Inc Senior Vice President Michael Gioja Sells 40,068 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

