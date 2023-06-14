Paylocity Holding's (NASDAQ:PCTY) investors will be pleased with their solid 204% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock is up an impressive 204% over the last five years. It's also up 18% in about a month.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Paylocity Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Paylocity Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 25% a year, is even better. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

