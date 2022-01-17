U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5830
    +0.3830 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,284.47
    -726.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.65
    -10.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

PDAC 2022 Convention Rescheduled from March to June

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
·2 min read

New Dates Announced for PDAC 2022 Convention

The PDAC 2022 Convention has Moved from March to June
The PDAC 2022 Convention has Moved from March to June
The PDAC 2022 Convention has Moved from March to June

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDAC 2022—the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining convention—has been rescheduled to June because of restrictions currently in effect in Ontario which made planning for the March event highly uncertain, announced the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) today.

The PDAC 2022 Convention will take place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from June 13-15 and online from June 28-29.

“The PDAC Convention provides an exciting meeting place for the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry to network, collaborate, learn, have fun and do business in an environment that is open and safe,” says Lisa McDonald, PDAC’s Executive Director. “We understand the importance of being able to offer the complete convention experience to attendees, and moving it from March to June is the best opportunity for us to do that.”

Capacity limits for indoor gatherings and large events were imposed by the Government of Ontario until at least January 26, with uncertainty as to the timing of their removal.

“We could not confidently continue with plans for an in person event in March with so much uncertainty around capacity limits, as it’s just not realistic for us or attendees, especially those travelling from abroad,” adds Ms. McDonald.

The PDAC Convention was originally scheduled in person and online from March 7-11, following a fully online event in 2021.

“The PDAC Convention is a historic and high-profile event for our industry, and moving away from its winter roots was not an easy decision for our board of directors,” says Alex Christopher, PDAC President. “By moving PDAC 2022 to June, we believe we are offering the best chance of success for all of our stakeholders.”

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry back to Toronto in a new and warmer season,” adds Mr. Christopher.

The health and safety of attendees remains the top priority for PDAC and directives by government and public health agencies will be followed in all stages of planning for PDAC 2022 in June.

Further details will be shared at pdac.ca/convention as they become available.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny, Senior Manager of Communications
kkenny@pdac.ca

About PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 4,400 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3807c072-77b1-4ada-84d2-33fbf129cba6


Recommended Stories

  • Monday's forecast: Mild with highs around 30

    Temps stay above average until Tuesday night when the cold air arrives.

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes as voting rights legislation faces uphill battle

    Long known as a holiday dedicated to service, this Martin Luther King Jr. Day is taking on renewed significance as voting rights legislation faces seemingly insurmountable hurdles in Congress.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • AMD & ESG: Purpose-Driven Approach to High-Performance Computing

    by Susan Moore

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Brent Crude Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices steadied, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapFutures

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET; CORPORATE UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS BUSINESS MODEL; OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, an update on Surge's anticipated reinstatement of Management's shareholder returns focused business model, and an operations update.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Exclusive-Indian rice traders stop new export deals as freight train shortage blocks shipments

    Nearly a third of India's rice exports for this month are stuck due to a shortage of freight trains and most traders have stopped signing February export contracts to avoid demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. The slowdown in exports from India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has allowed rival suppliers such as Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam to increase overseas sales at higher prices. Shipments of more than 500,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice that need to be transported to ports on India's east coast from the central state of Chhattisgarh have been stuck due to the shortage of freight trains, dealers said.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).