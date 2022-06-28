Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Enhancements to its Personal Banking Division

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce enhancements to its personal banking division, designed to elevate and support the ultimate client experience.  

Donna M. Aldredge has been elevated to the position of Vice President, Head of Retail Client Service and Training.  She is responsible for identifying, preparing, and delivering training on service protocols for the Bank’s network of branches and enhancing “Voice of the Client” initiatives.

Joining the Bank in 2014, Donna previously served as Vice President/Retail Support and Training Manager.  Prior to that as Vice President and Branch Manager, Donna was responsible for overseeing operations and delivering superior client service while offering a wide variety of financial products and solutions to her client base.  Ms. Aldredge has 29 years of financial services experience having held previous positions as Vice President and Manager at Wells Fargo in Warren, NJ and in a similar role at Wachovia/Wells Fargo, Basking Ridge/Liberty Corner. In addition, she held positions at United Jersey Bank, Summit Bank and Fleet as a Learning Consultant/Curriculum Designer and Call Center Manager in Dayton and Bordentown.

Ms. Aldredge graduated from Kean University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and Psychology and holds teaching certification grades Pre-K through 8.

Ana L. Risoli has been elevated to Vice President, Branch Distribution Manager.  In this role Ana is responsible for the Bank’s branch network, supervising all retail private bankers and branch managers.  Joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2014, Ana previously held the role of Vice President, Branch Manager at the Bank’s Bernardsville and Morristown locations.  In previous roles she served as Store Manager at Wells Fargo Bank in Bernardsville, NJ; Senior Mortgage Consultant for Equity Source Home Loans; Senior Mortgage Account Executive at New York Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Consultant at Access Mortgage Company.

Ms. Risoli attended Ocean Community College and Montclair State University where her coursework focused on business management.

Joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2017, with over 16 years of experience in financial services, Tenzin C. Sison, Vice President, Retail Private Banker, now leads the Bank’s new retail-oriented Platinum Service Team based out of Short Hills, NJ which has been created to focus on enhancing overall client relationships and on providing exceptional client service to larger personal banking clients.  Previously serving as Store Supervisor at TD Bank, Bridgewater, NJ, Tenzin was responsible for developing and expanding client sales of products and services.

Mrs. Sison attended Anthem Institute in North Brunswick specializing in Surgical Technology and is fluent in both Hindi and Tibetan.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.


