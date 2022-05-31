U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Peapack Private Wealth Management Promotes Nicole Bonanno to Senior Managing Director, Director of Client Service

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
·2 min read
  • PGC
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

PGC

Nicole Bonanno, Senior Managing Director, Director of Client Service, Peapack Private Wealth Management
Nicole Bonanno, Senior Managing Director, Director of Client Service, Peapack Private Wealth Management

BEDMINSTER, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the promotion of Nicole Bonanno to Senior Managing Director, Director of Client Service, for the Bank’s wealth division, Peapack Private Wealth Management.  Based in the Bank’s Bedminster, New Jersey location, Nicole manages client service professionals and activities for the division, in addition to working with senior management on strategic wealth initiatives and projects.

Previously, as Managing Director, Client Service and Delivery at Peapack Private, Ms. Bonanno oversaw client systems and delivery as well as the management of operations following the Bank’s acquisition of Quadrant Capital Management in 2017.  Prior to joining Peapack Private, and as Director of Operations and Client Service Specialist at Quadrant, she played an integral role in the firm’s growth and led client service and operations.  Earlier in her career, as a Senior Sales Assistant at Smith Barney, LLP in Paramus and Operations Clerk at MJ Whitman in New York, NY, she provided high-touch client financial assistance and services.

Ms. Bonanno was an English Major at Montclair State University.  She is a member of the HIFON Wealth Management Operations Peer Group; participated as a CRM Panelist at the Inside Track Fidelity 2019 Annual Conference and was selected in 2019 and 2020 as an industry panelist to participate in the Fidelity Operations Summit.

About the Company
Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment


