U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6150
    +0.7140 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,391.32
    -114.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Pennant Announces New Leadership Structure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pennant Group, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PNTG
Pennant Group, Inc.
Pennant Group, Inc.

EAGLE, Idaho, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Guerisoli, current President of Pennant, to succeed Daniel Walker as Chief Executive Officer of Pennant, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Walker will continue to serve as chairman of Pennant’s Board of Directors.

Commenting on this announcement, Walker said, “After careful reflection, I have made the decision to reduce my professional obligations in consideration of family circumstances, to pursue charitable causes unrelated to Pennant or its businesses, and to create space for a robust team of leaders that are committed to Pennant’s success and well-prepared to drive our future growth. It’s been my honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of Pennant since our spin-off in 2019 and before that as President of our former parent company’s home health and hospice portfolio company since its first acquisition over a decade ago. Since those early days, we’ve grown to serve patients in 14 states across dozens of operations, built a deep bench of leaders throughout the organization, successfully completed a spin-off to become a stand-alone public company and navigated the challenges of a pandemic. Our story has always been about more than just one individual—our success has been built on the foundation of our unique operating model, commitment to our core values and culture, and the execution of our talented local leaders and their resource partners. The actions announced today are a natural extension of those foundational principles and consistent with our history. I’m confident Brent is the right leader at the right time for Pennant and that this leadership transition will position us for success in our next chapter.”

“Danny is a leader of the highest caliber, and his commitment to our core values, our employees and our patients has been instrumental in our development and growth for over a decade. I am grateful for his innumerable contributions to our organization as CEO, look forward to his continued service as chairman of the board and am confident his ongoing collaboration with Brent and the rest of the management team will ensure an effective leadership transition,” said Christopher Christensen, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Since joining the organization in 2012, Guerisoli has directed its growth efforts across several states, played a key role in its overall leadership recruiting, development and training, made significant contributions to its financial, clinical and cultural achievements, and more recently spearheaded the turnaround in its senior living segment. “Brent has been an incredible partner to me over the last decade as we’ve worked together on countless operational opportunities and challenges. His deep understanding of and commitment to our mission and culture, his track record of success across various leadership positions he’s held in the organization and the trust of partners within and without the organization make him well-qualified to steward Pennant as its CEO going forward,” said Walker.

“It’s been a privilege for me to work side-by-side with Danny as we’ve sought to be the provider and employer of choice in each of our local communities. From my days in our administrator-in-training program, to running a home health and hospice agency, then as cluster leader, market leader and ultimately a member of our management team, I have witnessed time and time again the power of our unique operating model in achieving financial and clinical results. It’s been my honor to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our amazing leaders, staff, caregivers and resources all these years, and I’m confident that we have many years of success ahead of us as we operate consistent with our core values,” said Guerisoli.

In addition to these changes, the Company announced that John Gochnour will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant, reflecting his expanded leadership roles supporting both our field operations as well as the ongoing development of our world-class service center resources. “Having worked closely with John for many years, I know he’s a tremendous leader and has a proven track record of building and inspiring teams, achieving exceptional results and relentless execution. He’s been key to our growth and leadership development, and I’m thrilled he’s agreed to extend his influence more broadly across the organization,” commented Guerisoli.

Partnering closely with Gochnour will be Brian Wayment, who will continue to serve as President of Cornerstone Healthcare, our home health and hospice portfolio company, and Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living, our senior living segment. Guerisoli said, “Brian and Andy have consistently achieved success over many years in leadership roles throughout Pennant, and their ability to build teams that embody our core values and commit to achieving incredible results have prepared them well to partner with John in leading our operations.” Guerisoli also noted that Jennifer Freeman will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker will continue as Chief Investment Officer, Executive Vice President and Secretary. “With more than 40 years of combined leadership experience at Pennant and Ensign, our team is well prepared to lead out as we continue building something special in the home health, hospice and senior living spaces. In addition to this team that has been leading Pennant for years, it is important to understand that we have a deep and growing lineup of talented women and men throughout the organization that share our dedication to our mission of providing life-changing service to our patients, residents and their families. This natural leadership progression opens doors for these high-caliber leaders to deepen their influence on the organization, benefit from new opportunities as we successfully drive growth and create value for our stakeholders,” continued Guerisoli.

Walker added, “I remain deeply committed to Pennant and am more optimistic than ever about our long-term success. I look forward to continuing to support leaders across the organization as chairman of the board. I’m grateful that Brent, John and the rest of our management team are willing to step forward in unique ways to continue leading the organization about which we are all so passionate. This team’s focus on the rigorous adherence to the best practices inherent in our unique operating model give me great confidence in our ability to drive exceptional results.” Guerisoli concluded, “Leadership transitions like those announced today are a natural progression in a dynamic organization full of talented, entrepreneurial leaders and service center resources who are committed to our collective success. We are inspired by what they accomplish every day and energized to serve them as we together realize the incredible opportunities before us. Pennant is in good hands as we write the next chapter of our growth story—our best one yet.”

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 89 home health and hospice agencies and 48 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and the company’s ability to execute on its strategy and drive future results. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantgroup.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Why GitLab Stock Soared After Earnings

    What happened Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) were up 23.7% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter, ending in April. Revenue grew 75% year over year, while adjusted net loss per share narrowed from $0.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds

    If your 401(k) rode growth-oriented tech stocks to new heights in recent years, it may be time to change your investment strategy. With stock markets down double digits this year amid economic instability and steep selloffs, growth stock funds are … Continue reading → The post Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.