Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.18
    -2.60 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.56
    -79.88 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.91
    +44.42 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.04
    -25.98 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    -0.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    -0.1170 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1670
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,066.19
    +2,205.16 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.57
    +39.02 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.84
    -23.12 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,775.82
    -455.45 (-1.37%)
     

Pennymac rolls out new home equity loan product for broker partners

Connie Kim
·2 min read
home equity lending
home equity lending

California-based Pennymac Financial Services’s broker division, Pennymac TPO, launched a home equity loan product as tappable home equity nears its 2022 peak.

“Pennymac’s broker partners can now offer their clients a home equity loan as a second lien solution to access more cash, while still preserving the low interest rate of their first mortgage,” the company said.

A home equity loan — also known as a second mortgage — enables a homeowner to borrow money by leveraging equity in a home. The borrower receives the loan amount in one lump sum, which is paid back in monthly payments, typically for a term of up to 30 years.

The product is eligible only for primary residences with fixed-rate term structures of 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.

Currently available in 11 states, the minimum loan amount is $50,000 and the maximum is $500,000 with an 85% loan-to-value (LTV).

Pennymac’s home equity loan for brokers comes as U.S. homeowners sit on some $16.4 trillion of home equity in the third quarter of 2023. Tappable equity – the amount that can be accessed after retaining a 20% equity stake – stood at $10.6 trillion, nearing the peak in 2022, according to ICE Mortgage Technology‘s mortgage monitor report.

While cash-out refinancing was a popular way to access accumulated home equity when mortgage rates were lower, that’s a lot less appealing with rates over 7%.

Even with higher levels of home equity, borrowers are more likely to take out a second-lien mortgage rather than lose a low rate on their first mortgage through a cash-out refi.

Pennymac reported a total of $19 billion in total acquisitions and originations to date in the fourth quarter, including $16.3 billion in correspondent acquisitions; $1.6 billion in broker direct originations; and $600 million in consumer direct originations, according to its latest 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

Advertisement