Pentair Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR(R) Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award

Pentair
·4 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Pentair (NYSE:PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, is proud to announce it received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Pentair is built on delivering smart, sustainable water solutions with the aim to create products and solutions that are more efficient and have a reduced environmental impact," said Karla Robertson, EVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer. "We are proud of our continued collaboration with the EPA and honored to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year once again."

A Decade of Energy Excellence in the Pool Industry

Pentair was first named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2013, and has been recognized in each consecutive year - longer than any other manufacturer in the pool industry. Pentair was the first manufacturer of pool equipment to receive ENERGY STAR certification for its pool pumps and offered 17 ENERGY STAR certified pool pump models in 2022. This helped U.S. consumers save approximately 1 billion kWh of energy, resulting in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions of 414,974 tons of CO2 and saving $142 million in operating costs.* Since 2005, Pentair's ENERGY STAR pool pumps have been responsible for a cumulative 38.9 billion kWh of energy savings, a reduction of 15.9 million tons of CO2 emissions and $5.3 billion in operative cost savings for U.S. consumers.

Championing Energy Savings in the Commercial Ice Industry

In 2022, Pentair acquired Manitowoc Ice, a leading provider of commercial ice makers and a key contributor to ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award winners for 14 consecutive years. With 56 ENERGY STAR certified models, Manitowoc Ice is a champion of energy-saving efforts in the ice machine industry. In 2022, Manitowoc Ice's ENERGY STAR ice makers helped consumers save over 21 million kWh of energy, enough to power 2,055 homes for a year.**

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

*Savings are based on a weighted average annual kWh savings from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) at $0.14 / kWh. Individual Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scores and savings may vary by model. For more information regarding the energy efficiency features of current Pentair pool pump offerings, including WEF scores, please visit pentair.com/energystar.

**Based on average annual electricity consumptions for a U.S. residential utility customer of 10,632 kWh in 2021. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

Pentair, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture
Pentair, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Press release picture

Pentair has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pentair on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pentair
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pentair
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pentair



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746432/Pentair-Earns-2023-ENERGY-STARR-Partner-of-the-Year--Sustained-Excellence-Award

