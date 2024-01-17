Pentair PLC's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Pentair PLC's Upcoming Dividend

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) recently announced a dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on 2024-02-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Pentair PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Pentair PLC Do?

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial and flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue and $768 million in adjusted operating income in 2022.

A Glimpse at Pentair PLC's Dividend History

Pentair PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1989, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Pentair PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Pentair PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.24% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.29%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Pentair PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 5.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -8.90% per year. And over the past decade, Pentair PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.10%.

Based on Pentair PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Pentair PLC stock as of today is approximately 0.78%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Pentair PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.28.

Pentair PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Pentair PLC's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Pentair PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Pentair PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Pentair PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 12.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.96% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Pentair PLC's earnings increased by approximately 11.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.46% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 22.10%, which outperforms approximately 76.57% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Pentair PLC's upcoming dividend, consistent historical payments, and a moderate payout ratio paint a picture of a reliable dividend-paying stock. The company's strong profitability and growth metrics further support the potential for sustainable dividend payments in the future. For value investors, Pentair PLC represents a balance between income generation and growth prospects. As the water treatment industry continues to expand, Pentair PLC's strategic position could bode well for future dividend growth. Will Pentair PLC continue to be a dependable source of dividends for investors? Only time will tell, but the current indicators suggest a positive outlook.

